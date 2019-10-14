Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With Five Start-Ups To work On Innovative Auto Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with five start-ups for its new proof of concept (PoC) initiative which is a part of its Mobility Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) program. Enmovil, Docketurn, Eyedentify, Xane, and SenseGiz are the five start-ups which have been selected through an extensive exercise involving call for applications, thorough screening and pitch sessions. Post selection all the start-ups underwent a 3 month long acceleration program where they were mentored by experts from both domestic and international start up markets.

SenseGiz was announced the winner after the presentations on the Demo day while Xane and Eyedentify were the first and second runner ups. These three start-ups will also undertake a paid PoC with Maruti Suzuki for an actual business use. Speaking about the initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Indian automobile industry is at a crucial juncture. Several disruptions are taking place in the automobile and mobility space. Since inception Maruti Suzuki has strived to offer products and services that are ahead of regulations and match the needs of the evolving Indian customers, while retaining the interests of our stakeholders. We are optimistic that partnering with these startups, we will enter into a new era of mobility and automobile solutions. Our aim is to now work along with these startups and enhance scalability of the solutions. These intelligent solutions will help enhance customer experience, among others."

Maruti Suzuki has taken this initiative to bring together start-ups with new solutions and collaborate with them to come up with innovative mobility solutions. The MAIL program aims to create an ecosystem in India and come up with new technologies for the Indian auto industry along with improving the experience on Indian roads.

