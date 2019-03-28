New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz With New 1.5-litre Diesel Launched; Prices Start At 9.97 Lakh

The new diesel engine comes with a high efficiency turbo charger which generates higher low-end torque making city driving completely effortless.

The new diesel engine on the Ciaz makes 94 bhp

Encouraged by the success of its 1.5 litre K15 Petrol Engine in New Ciaz and the all New Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has now introduced the new 1.5- litre DDiS 225 diesel engine in the Ciaz. This marks the company's full-fledge entry into the market with bigger engines of 1.5 litre capacity. Developed in-house, the 1.5 litre engine offers more power and good low end torque. The Ciaz with the new diesel engine is priced at ₹ 9.97 lakh  going all the way up to ₹ 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The company also says that the NVH levels are now low and in check. The all-aluminium 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 94 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 225Nm from as low as 1500-2500 rpm. In fact the company says that the Ciaz with the new diesel engine assures a fuel efficiency figure of 26.82 kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz now returns fuel efficiency figures of 26.82 kmpl

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said “Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all -new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is yet another testament of the same. This new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with best in class fuel efficiency. The new engine showcases our commitment to provide products that capture performance aspirations of our young customers. We are confident that introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars.” 

The new diesel engine comes with a high efficiency turbo charger which generates higher low-end torque making city driving completely effortless. A newly designed 6-speed transmission is mated to the new diesel powertrain. The position of the reverse gear is relocated next to the 1st gear to reduce hand motion during tight parking conditions. 
 



