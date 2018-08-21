New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift has been launched in India and we see how the price for the new compact sedan compares versus its biggest rivals, the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki has launched the brand new 2018 Ciaz Facelift in India. The updated compact sedan, which is the flagship offering from Maruti Suzuki and is available only in Nexa dealerships across the country gets a big update to the front end with a new grille, new front bumpers and a new LED daytime running light with LED projector headlamps. The new Ciaz also gets new LED fog lamps, a first in class feature. The new car also gets LED tail lamps. The new Ciaz also gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual that gives 21.56 kmpl or a traditional 4-speed torque convertor automatic that has a fuel efficiency figure of 20.28 kmpl. The diesel engine on the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the tried and tested 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged DDIS unit that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. According to ARAI, the fuel economy figure on the new Ciaz diesel is rated at 28.09 kmpl.

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift)

Prices for the petrol with the 5-speed manual gearbox start at Rs 8.19 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 9.97 lakh while the petrol automatic is priced at Rs 9.80 - 10.97 lakh ex-showroom. The diesel engined Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on the other hand gets just a manual gearbox and is priced from Rs 9.97 - 10.97 lakh. It is interesting to note that the fully loaded petrol auto and the fully loaded diesel manual are the exact same price. The Ciaz will take on the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. So lets have a quick look at how the Ciaz stacks up in terms of pricing versus its competition.

toyota yaris

(Toyota Yaris)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz VS Rivals: Price Comparison (Petrol Manual Variant)

CIAZ VS RIVALS   PRICE COMPARISON   PETROL MANUAL  
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price Honda City Price Hyundai Verna Price
Sigma 8.19 S 8.77 E 7.99
Delta 8.8 SV 9.75 EX 9.19
Zeta 9.57 V 10.25 SX 9.8
Alpha 9.97 VX 11.89 SX (O) 11.51
           
Toyota Yaris Price Volkswagen Vento Price Skoda Rapid Price
J 8.75 Trendline 8.32 Active 7.99
G 10.56 Comfortline 9.29 Ambition 9.26
V 11.7 Highline 9.99 Style 9.99
VX 12.85 Highline Plus 11.64 Edition 10.96

(PRICES IN LAKHS: ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol manual is priced at Rs 8.19 lakh for the base model with priced going all the way up to Rs 9.97 lakh for the fully loaded Alpha model. The fully loaded Ciaz top of the line Alpha model also undercuts every single competing sedan in terms of price by a margin of over Rs 1 lakh with some cars like the Toyota Yaris for example costing over Rs 3 lakh more for fully speced options. In terms of the most affordable versions however, the Ciaz is undercut but both the Skoda Rapid and the Hyundai Verna by about Rs 20,000. That said, considering the fact that almost 40 per cent of the buyers in this segment prefer a fully loaded version, the Ciaz is set to quickly regain its top spot.

hyundai verna

(Hyundai Verna)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz VS Rivals: Price Comparison (Petrol Automatic Variant)

CIAZ VS RIVALS   PRICE COMPARISON   PETROL AUTOMATIC  
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price Honda City Price Hyundai Verna Price
Sigma - S - E -
Delta 9.8 SV 11.78 EX 10.65
Zeta 10.57 VX 13.08 SX -
Alpha 10.97 ZX 13.75 SX (O) 12.65
           
Toyota Yaris Price Volkswagen Vento Price Skoda Rapid Price
J 9.95 Trendline - Active -
G 11.76 Comfortline 10.59 Ambition 9.99
V 12.9 Highline 11.51 Style 11.91
VX 14.07 Highline Plus 12.43 Edition 12.21

(PRICES IN LAKHS: ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol automatic is priced at Rs 9.80 - 10.97 lakh ex-showroom and is available in the top three trim levels. Not only does the entry level Ciaz petrol automatic undercut the likes of the Toyota Yaris by a margin of about Rs 15,000; it is cheaper than the likes of the entry level Honda City and Hyundai Verna automatic by nearly Rs 2 lakh making it a great value for money proposition. And it is an even bigger gap when compared to the fully loaded versions. The Alpha variant in the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz undercuts the Honda City ZX by nearly Rs 3 lakh and the Hyundai Verna SX (O) by nearly Rs 2 lakh. The top of the line Yaris is even more expensive with a price point of over Rs 3 lakh more than Ciaz.

2017 honda city

(Honda City)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz VS Rivals: Price Comparison (Diesel Manual Variant)

           
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price Honda City Price Hyundai Verna Price
Sigma 9.19 SV 11.1 E 9.59
Delta 9.8 V 11.89 EX 10.41
Zeta 10.57 VX 13.19 SX 11.49
Alpha 10.97 ZX 13.88 SX (O) 12.85
           
Toyota Yaris Price Volkswagen Vento Price Skoda Rapid Price
J - Trendline 9.65 Active 9.94
G - Comfortline 9.9 Ambition 9.99
V - Highline 11.64 Style 12.48
VX - Highline Plus 12.55 Edition 12.78

(PRICES IN LAKHS: ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel is only available with a diesel manual option as there is no diesel automatic on offer just yet. Prices range from Rs 9.97 - 10.97 lakh, which means it undercuts all its rivals including the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. In fact, the entry level Ciaz diesel manual is cheaper than the Honda City diesel manual by nearly Rs 2 lakh! And when comparing the top spec models, the Ciaz undercuts the City by nearly Rs 3 lakh! The Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid are all similarly priced for the top spec models and are about Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

