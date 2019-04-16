New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Top Selling Compact Sedan With 30% Market Share

The Ciaz clocked 30 per cent market share and crossed over 46,000 units in the 2018-19 financial year.

The Ciaz continues to top the charts in terms of sales in the compact sedan segment

Amid tough market conditions, the emergence of SUVs and the expansion of competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has certainly stood the test of time. The company has revealed that the Ciaz compact sedan has emerged as the best seller in its segment for the third consecutive year. The Ciaz clocked 30 per cent market share and crossed over 46,000 units in the 2018-19 financial year. The company has sold over 2.56 lakh cumulatively since its launch in 2014. The top end variant of Ciaz contributes to 48 per cent of the total sales, while Ciaz's signature colour Nexa Blue is the preferred choice with over 31 per cent customers opting for it.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has sold more than 2.56 lakh units since its launch in 2014 

Also Read: Exclusive Review Of The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5-litre Diesel

R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said "Ciaz has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. With a staggering 30% market share in 2018-19, Ciaz has been a preferred choice for the aspirational and evolving consumers who have a drive to excel. It is a testimony of them liking new technologies and features offered by us and we are thankful to our customers for their confidence and choice that reinforces our commitment to bring newer, advanced and greener technologies in India."

The engine and transmission of the diesel version of the Ciaz facelift has been developed in-house

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Launched In India

It was recently that Maruti Suzuki revealed the facelift of the Ciaz in India. In fact, the company introduced both the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines on the facelift version. The new 1.5- litre DDiS 225 diesel engine in the Ciaz has been developed in-house and offers more power and good low end torque. In fact we drove it exclusively and read our review to find out more. The Ciaz comes loaded with safety features like ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard.

