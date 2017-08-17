Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Cross The 1.7 Lakh Mark In India

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been dominating the C-segment sedan space is India for quite a while now. Since its launch in 2014, Maruti Suzuki India has sold over 1.7 lakh units of the Ciaz in India. Despite heavy competition from the likes of the updated 2017 Honda City, the carmaker has been consistently selling an average of almost 5,500 units a month in the last six months contributing to over 43 per cent of the total segment's sales. Early this year, the carmaker shifted the Ciaz to its premium retail channel Nexa, which the company claims has helped in providing an enhanced car buying experience for the customers.

In comparison, rival Honda City is not lagging behind in sales, with the car accounting for an average of almost 5,000 units a month. As for the Hyundai Verna, the South Korean carmaker has been selling an average of about 500 units a month in the last six months, which is fine considering the company is set to launch the new-gen model in India on August 22, 2017, packed with a host of new features and equipment. That is when Maruti might have to worry a little considering the new Verna will be a lot more premium and well-equipped.

Maruti shifted the Ciaz to the Nexa brand early this year

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has said that since the beginning of the first quarter of 2018 fiscal year the company has seen an increase in demand for the top-spec Alpha variant. In fact, 43 per cent of Ciaz's total sales currently come from the Alpha trim, which is quite remarkable. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki has also expanded the Ciaz variant list with the launch of a new sporty version of the car christened - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S, which is based on the Alpha trim. The new Ciaz S comes with a new sporty body kit, rear spoiler, and premium back interior and is around ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the regular Alpha variant.

Mechanically, the Ciaz still offers the 1.4-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki). The petrol version makes about 91 bhp and 130 Nm of torque and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed autobox. The diesel version comes with 88 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque only comes with the 5-speed manual unit.

