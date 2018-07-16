Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Testing Again

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been long overdue and we wait to find out when the company plans to launch it. We've caught it testing on many occasions and we wonder why Maruti Suzuki is taking its time to launch the car in India. The growing competition in the compact sedan segment, has had its impact on the Ciaz's sales. With the introduction of the new-gen Verna, City facelift and even the all-new offering from Toyota - the Yaris, the Ciaz still remains unfazed when it comes to being the segment leader, however, with the facelift, Maruti wants to make sure that the customers come back to its showrooms.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will come with a new front end with a more stooped bonnet, a smaller front grille and what appears to be a sleeker set of sweptback headlamps. The car also comes with a new bumper, revised central airdam and a larger cavity on either side to house the new foglamps. The multi-spoke alloy wheels have been carried over from the outgoing version and so have the chrome door handles (only top-end variant) and the ORVMs. Although camouflaged, we do get to have a clear look at the rear end of the car as well and the only update we are able to see here is a sneak-peek of the revised LED taillamps that have been restyled.

As for the cabin, it will continue to come in the existing beige and black interior with a well-laid-out dashboard equipped with two larger air-con vents at the centre with the touchscreen infotainment and other in-car controls placed below it. We also expect the cabin to come with new wooden inserts for the dashboard and door panels similar to the new Dzire along with few other tweaks that we'll come to know of once the car is revealed.

Under the hood, the upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might get the new 1.5-litre petrol engine to replace the existing 1.4-litre motor, while tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki) will continue to be on offer. Transmission options will include a 5-Speed manual gearbox as standard on both petrol and diesel options, and maybe even a new automatic unit is likely to replace the existing 4-Speed torque converter, which is right now only offered with the petrol model.

