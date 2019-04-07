New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Celerio X now get ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder, and speed alert system as standard to meet the upcoming safety regulations.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Celerio X hatchbacks are the latest offerings from the manufacturer to get additional safety kit to meet the upcoming safety norms. As part of the upgrade, the Celerio and its cross-hatch sibling now get ABS with EBD, speed alert system, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. The driver side airbag was already a standard feature on the offering. With the additional kit, the Celerio range has a slight bump in prices as well and now starts at ₹ 4.31 lakh for the base LXi trim. The Celerio X, meanwhile, starts at ₹ 4.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the new safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Celerio X get no other changes, both visually and on the feature front. Power too, comes from the same 1.0-litre K-Series, three-cylinder, petrol motor tuned for 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the AMT unit available as optional. The Celerio also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit that is offered on the mid-trim manual version.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

maruti suzuki celerio refresh

Apart from the safety features, the updated Celerio gets no changes visually

The updated Celerio joins the Eeco in the latest set of Maruti Suzuki cars to get the mandatory safety features. More recently, the automaker announced the availability of the new Ciaz sedan powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The new motor replaces the tried and tested 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced Multijet engine that powered nearly all of Maruti's diesel range for over a decade. The new 1.5-litre oil burner has been developed in-house by Suzuki and is tuned to churn out 94 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and returns an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26.82 kmpl, one of the best in the segment.

