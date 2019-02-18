Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the first model to adopt the IMDS technology.

Maruti Suzuki India has adopted the globally acclaimed International Material Data System (IMDS) and will be quantifying the recoverable and recyclable materials in its vehicles. India's largest carmaker has started the practice of controlling the use of Substance of Concern (SoC) for mass production vehicles. IMDS helps in collecting, maintaining and analysing the data related to materials used for automobile manufacturing.

Commenting on the step, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki is always concerned about the environment. We are taking a pro-active step and voluntarily putting in place a global mechanism for controlling hazardous substances in our vehicles. With the implementation of globally accepted IMDS system, Maruti Suzuki will be ready to comply with ELV regulations when it is launched in India." An ELV-compliant vehicle aims at limiting the use of SoC like lead, hexavalent chromium, mercury and cadmium in vehicles. It also promotes recycling and recovery of materials used to manufacture a vehicle.

​All Maruti Suzuki models in Future will also adopt this technology.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the first model to use IMDS technology which makes its body and components 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable. Maruti has also said that all its future models will adopt the IMDS technology and it is working with its vendor partners to establish an efficient SoC management system as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.