New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieved the 5 lakh sales milestone in a record period of 38 months, making it the fastest car in its segment to do so.

View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has over 27 per cent market share in the A2+ segment in India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has recently breached the 5 lakh sales milestone in India. The company says that the premium hatchback has achieved this sales mark in the record time of 38 months. One of the most popular offerings from the Indo-Japanese carmaker, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in India back in October 2015, and since then it has been the best-selling car in its class. In fact, the Baleno has over 27 per cent market share in the A2+ segment, which includes the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

Commenting on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieving the new sales milestone, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, "Baleno has become a resounding success in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment. It is a testimony of our best in class technology and customer experience. Our engineers have ensured that Baleno offers superior ride and handling, class-leading performance and safety. With a staggering 20.6 per cent growth in first half of 2018-19, Baleno has been among the top selling cars in India, since 2016. We are grateful for our customers' constant support that has made Baleno India's most preferred premium hatchback."

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.85 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India

hyundai i20 vs maruti baleno

(Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes in India with the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Honda Hazz)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was one of the first cars from the company to get Apple CarPlay, in addition to other premium features like LED daytime running lamps, LED taillamps. The car also came with an anti-theft security system, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, and front seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters as standard safety features across the entire line-up.

Engine options include the tried and tested 1.2-litre VVT petrol and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines. The former makes 83 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner offers 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic transmission for the petrol unit. Maruti Suzuki also offers a performance-spec Baleno RS which get the 1.0-litre boosterjet turbo petrol engine that makes 100 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque and gets only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

maruti suzuki baleno rs front

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is the more performance oriented version of the car

0 Comments

It's been over three years since the launch of the Baleno, and the car currently commands an average of about 18,000 to 19,000 units a month, despite not receiving any kind of update so far. In fact, the company recently ramped up the production to reduce waiting period. The Baleno was also the first car from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to its parent company Suzuki's home market, Japan, from India. Other export markets include - Australia, Europe, Latin America and East Asia.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
The Ferrari SP3JC Is A One-Off V12 Powered Roadster
The Ferrari SP3JC Is A One-Off V12 Powered Roadster
Daimler To Start Making Electric Cars In China In 2019
Daimler To Start Making Electric Cars In China In 2019
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Revealed; Comes With A Range Of Over 400 Kms
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Revealed; Comes With A Range Of Over 400 Kms
Toyota And PSA To End Joint Production Of Small Cars By 2021
Toyota And PSA To End Joint Production Of Small Cars By 2021
Government Looking To Implement 'Pay As You Use' toll system Across India
Government Looking To Implement 'Pay As You Use' toll system Across India
Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019
Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant
BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Sun Mobility And Smart E Partner For Battery Technology
Sun Mobility And Smart E Partner For Battery Technology
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Outlet In Delhi-NCR
EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Outlet In Delhi-NCR
Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow
Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alternatives

Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.82 - 8.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.41 - 8.5 Lakh *
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra
₹ 6.85 - 8.54 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Abarth Punto
Abarth Punto
₹ 10.86 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
View More
Explore Baleno
×
Explore Now
x
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019
Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities