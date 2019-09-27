Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest car manufacturer has reduced the prices of the Baleno RS by ₹ 1 lakh. The company said so in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This price reduction comes right after the company said it will reduce up to ₹ 5,000 on its other models. Before the price cut, the prices of the Baleno RS started at ₹ 8.76 lakh and now the ex-showroom prices start at ₹ 7.76 lakh. N Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister recently announced that the effective corporate tax will be reduced from 30 per cent to 22 per cent for all domestic companies and Maruti has been proactive in passing on the benefits to the consumers as well.

Just two days ago, Maruti Suzuki announced a price cut on select models, ahead of the festival season. Maruti has decided to reduce the price of its 10 popular models by ₹ 5,000 (on ex-showroom price). These popular models include all variants of the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. The new prices will apply from today across dealerships in the country. The company had already announced a 5-year warranty on select diesel cars as well.

Up next on the company's agenda is the launch of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which it bills as an mini SUV. The new S-Presso is based on the Future-S concept and the overall design character is inspired by SUVs like - the tall stance, high ground clearance, beefy bumpers, and underbody cladding. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will get the Alto K10's Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant 998 cc three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AGS (Auto Gear Shift) or AMT (Automated Manual Transmission Unit).

