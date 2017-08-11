Maruti Suzuki Baleno Records Best Ever Sales In July 2017

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the more popular hatchbacks in the country and the sales report for July 2017 echoes the same. The top selling cars list for the previous month are out and the Baleno has recorded its highest ever sales with 19,153 units, a growth of 110 per cent over the same period last year. That's also the highest sales figure Maruti Suzuki has registered for the Baleno in a single month since the model was launched in October 2015.



In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the second most selling car in India in July this year, only behind the ever bestselling Maruti Suzuki Alto which registered 26,009 units. What's really surprising is that the premium hatchback managed to beat other popular Maruti products including the WagonR, all-new Dzire and Swift.

(Maruti Suzuki also introduced the Baleno RS earlier this year)

The demand for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been consistently high and really brought the push for the automaker's NEXA premium chain of dealerships. The model is also the bestselling NEXA product amidst the likes of the Ciaz, Ignis and S-Cross. Moreover, with the Baleno's production shifted to the new Gujarat facility this year, the automaker has managed to meet demand more aggressively. With over two lakh units sold since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to command a hefty waiting period of around four months on certain variants.



Maruti Suzuki has a total of seven models in the top 10 selling cars list for July 2017. While the Alto, Baleno and Wagon R were the top three sellers last month. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished fourth with 15,243 units followed by the Dzire with 14,703 units. The Swift finished sixth having sold 13,738 units, while the Hyundai Grand i10 was the country's seventh bestselling model with 12,002 units.

(The Hyundai Grand i10 is the automaker's bestselling car)

The Hyundai i20 was the eighth model on the list with 11,390 units sold, ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio that registered 11,087 units. The Hyundai Creta rounded up the list finishing 10th having sold 10,556 units, a hike of 32.3 per cent for the SUV in year-on-year sales.

July 2017 Top 10 Selling Cars In India

Models Sales Figures Maruti Suzuki Alto 26,009 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 19,153 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 16,301 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 15,243 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 14,703 Maruti Suzuki Swift 13,738 Hyundai Grand i10 12,002 Hyundai i20 11,390 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 11,087 Hyundai Creta 10,556

