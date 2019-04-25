Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh

India's bestselling premium hatchback has become costlier. Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the Baleno diesel and RS variants by ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 20,000. The latest announcement from the company comes just days after it has launched the Baleno with the smart hybrid system for the petrol variants. Prices for the Baleno diesel range now start at ₹ 6.74 lakh for the base Sigma variant going up to ₹ 8.73 lakh for the top-end Alpha variant. The performance-oriented Baleno RS petrol engine is priced at ₹ 8.89 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants Prices Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel Sigma ₹ 6.74 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel Zeta ₹ 7.52 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel Delta ₹ 8.13 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel Alpha ₹ 8.73 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Petrol RS ₹ 8.89 Lakh

Also Read: BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 6.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new Baleno gets Black-Blue interior colour scheme. The new Baleno gets Black-Blue interior colour scheme.

The Baleno had received a mid-life update in January 2019 when revisions were made to its face. The cabin got a new black-blue colour theme along with Maruti's latest SmartPlay Studio infotainment system which comes with the same 7.0-inch touchscreen and supports smartphone connectivity- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In a bid to meet the upcoming safety regulations, the new Baleno gets front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and reverse parking sensors, speed alert and seatbelt reminder as standard fitments.

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Review

It also gets Maruti's latest SmartPlay infotainment system. It also gets Maruti's latest SmartPlay infotainment system.

The new Baleno continues to be powered by the same 1.3-litre, four-cylinder Fiat-sourced engine which churns out 73 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. However, in a matter of time the Baleno range may get the new in-house developed 1.5-litre, four-cylinder DDiS 225 diesel engine which debuted in the Ciaz. The sportier Baleno RS also remains mechanically unchanged. Under the hood, it retains the 998 cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.