Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India

Following up with the limited edition versions of the Ignis and Swift, Maruti Suzuki has silently introduced the Baleno limited edition in the country as well. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno limited edition has been listed on the Nexa website and joins the other hatchbacks for the festive season with cosmetic upgrades and feature upgrades over the standard model. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the prices on the limited edition Baleno, but the model is expected to see a price hike of ₹ 35,000 over the present model. The standard Baleno range is priced between ₹ 5.39 lakh, going up to ₹ 8.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Upgrades on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno limited edition includes grey body kit on the exterior including front, side and rear skirts, 3D floor mats, dual-tone seat covers with carbon highlights, illuminated scuff plates and a smart key finder. You also get a Nexa key ring, premium tissue box and a premium cushion as part of the upgrade.

It's not clear if the limited edition version is offered on a specific variant or can be added with any trim. Mechanically though, the premium hatchback continues to use the same engine options including the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel, while paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The petrol version also comes with a CVT automatic unit as optional. The limited edition does not extend to the Baleno RS though, which uses the 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine that produces 101 bhp.

With respect to features, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, auto headlamp on function, rain sensing wipers, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity systems and more. The car comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across all trims, while the auto climate control function is available on the top trims.

With the facelifted versions of the Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in place, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno becomes the oldest of the lot, and the upgrades should keep the model relevant amidst potential customers. That said, the hatchback is likely to receive its first major update sometime next year.

