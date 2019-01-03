Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time

It's been over three years to the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it was high time for a facelift considering the lifecycle of a model. The new Maruti Baleno facelift had been one of the worst-kept secrets and the latest spy pics have confirmed that a new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is in the making. The facelifted model has been spied without any camouflage and reveals the entire front profile of the 2019 Baleno. The front of the car is also the area where substantial changes will be made.

For Instance, in the spy pics the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new Bumper which sports a wider centre air-dam and air ducts on either side which are surrounded by C-shaped profile. The grille of the new Baleno has also been slightly tweaked to make the face look wider which in-turn gives it a 'smiling face'. The lower bend of the chrome finish which forms a basin to surround the grille has been kept less sharp and more angular on edges to blend with the width of the grille. The spy pictures has only revealed the face of the Baleno, hence we cannot talk about the changes made to the side and rear profile. However, given that it's a facelift the changes on the side and rear aren't likely to be significant. We also cannot specifically speak about the feature updates at present as the current Baleno itself is a well-equipped car in its segment.

Likely, there will not be any mechanical changes and the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will use the same drivetrains. The current Maruti Baleno has a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine options. While both the engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, the petrol Baleno also has a CVT automatic variant. The existing model has been performing well since September 2015 despite selling through Maruti's comparatively smaller retail channel- Nexa.

