The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country, and now gets a top-of-the-line automatic variant added to its stable. The Baleno petrol will now be offered with a CVT unit on the range topping Alpha variant priced at ₹ 8,34,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automatic option was originally launched on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta and Zeta variants, which missed out on some of the premium features that the Alpha grade has to offer. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT Alpha now comes equipped with projector lamps, alloy wheels and the SmartPlay infotainment system.



Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback is currently the most selling in India, beating the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Fiat Punto Evo. The standard Baleno Alpha was originally offered with the 5-speed manual transmission, but there has been a considerable rise in buyers looking for the more convenient automatic variants and a lot of buyers do not mind paying a premium for the range-topping features on the car.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is exported from India to Europe and Japan