Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha CVT Automatic Variant Launched; Priced At ₹ 8.34 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT automatic is now being offered on the top-of-the-line Alpha trim and gets all the features including larger alloy wheels, LED DRLs, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity and smartphone integration.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the most selling premium hatchback at present

  • Earlier, Maruti offered CVT only on Delta and Zeta trims of the Baleno
  • Maruti has already sold over 2 lakh units of the Baleno till date
  • Maruti aims to sell 3 lakh automatic cars by 2020

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country, and now gets a top-of-the-line automatic variant added to its stable. The Baleno petrol will now be offered with a CVT unit on the range topping Alpha variant priced at ₹ 8,34,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automatic option was originally launched on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta and Zeta variants, which missed out on some of the premium features that the Alpha grade has to offer. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT Alpha now comes equipped with projector lamps, alloy wheels and the SmartPlay infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback is currently the most selling in India, beating the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Fiat Punto Evo. The standard Baleno Alpha was originally offered with the 5-speed manual transmission, but there has been a considerable rise in buyers looking for the more convenient automatic variants and a lot of buyers do not mind paying a premium for the range-topping features on the car.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is exported from India to Europe and Japan

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in October 2015 and the automaker has sold over 2 lakh units of the hatch in little less than two years. The first one lakh units were sold in less than a year with the Baleno setting the record for being the best-selling premium hatchback in India. Maruti Suzuki says that this is yet another effort from the company to 'democratise the two-pedal technology in India'. The Baleno is exported to over 100 countries and is the first ever car from the company's stables to be exported to Japan under the government's 'Make-in-India' plan. Till date, Maruti has exported over 68,000 units of the Baleno across the world.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha gets smartphone integration and Apple CarPlay

Maruti also says that its automatic car models used to contribute 6 per cent to the overall sales in FY15 and has increased to 11 per cent in 2016-17. The idea of the company is to make automatic cars more affordable to the masses and aims to sell 3 lakh automatic car units by 2020. Till date, the company has sold approximately 1.5 lakh cars which have automatic transmission.
