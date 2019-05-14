New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Announces Service Camp For Fleet And Taxi Owners

The company has advised fleet and taxi owners to visit their nearest authorised service centre to avail complimentary car health check and other exciting benefits.

The camp has been kick started across all dealer workshops

Maruti Suzuki has announced a service camp for Fleet and Taxi owners. The camp has been kick started across all dealer workshops. The company says that Taxi and Fleet operators have higher running and hence their vehicles demand more frequent attention. The campaign then is targeted towards their categorical requirements. The company has advised fleet and taxi owners to visit their nearest authorised service centre to avail complimentary car health check and other exciting benefits.

A complimentary detailed vehicle health check including AC, Brakes, Clutch, Suspension, Battery will be offered. Additionally, seeing the summer vacations coming up in the month of June and July, this campaign ensures that taxi owners are ready to serve the customers during this vacation period. The company had opened the camp last year too and it saw the participation of over 48,000 participants.

