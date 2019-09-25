New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Slashes Prices On Select Models By Upto ₹ 5000

This reduction comes hot on the heels of the announcement from the Finance Minister to reduce corporate tax and the company is passing on the benefit to customers.

| Updated:
4,824  Views
View Photos

There's good news for those looking to buy new cars ahead of the festive season as Maruti Suzuki has announced a price reduction on select models. The Company has decided to reduce the price of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom price).

These popular models include all variants of the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. The new prices will be applicable from September 25 2019, across the country. This reduction comes hot on the heels of the announcement from the Finance Minister to reduce corporate tax and the company is passing on the benefit to customers. It has to be noted here that there is no reduction in the price of the rest of the models and neither is there a reduction on the petrol variants of the Dzire and Baleno.  

snvjmca

The company had already announced a 5 year warranty on select diesel cars as well 

The company says that the discount will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company's vehicle range.

