Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100

Maruti Suzuki has announced to increase car prices in India effective from today, August 16, 2018. The company has increased the price of its cars across the range by up to Rs 6,100 ex-showroom Delhi. This is the second price hike from the company this year, which previously announced a price hike in January this year ranging from Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000 on the ex-showroom Delhi prices across models. Revealing the reason for the price revision, Maruti Suzuki India said that the hike is due to the increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants

Advertisement

The carmaker hasn't revealed the model wise price hike yet, but seeing the maximum hike amount revealed by the company, it's likely to be marginal in some of the models. Currently the carmaker's entire model range, which starts from the Alto 800 entry level hatchback, goes up to the S-Cross crossover. The pre-price hike Alto 800 starts at ₹ 2.52 lakh going up to ₹ 3.81 lakh. On the other hand, the carmaker's flagship offering the S-Cross is currently priced at ₹ 8.61 lakh to ₹ 11.32 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki is not the first carmaker to increase car prices this month. At the beginning of August, Honda Cars India also announced a price hike across its model range, including the new-gen Amaze, which received a price hike up to ₹ 31,000. Mahindra has announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to ₹ 30,000. The hike in prices is about 2 per cent and the revised price will be effective from August 2018. Last month, Ford India announced increased the prices across its model portfolio between 1 to 3 per cent. Last month Tata Motors has announced that the prices of its passenger vehicles will receive a hike of up to 2.2 per cent from August to offset increased input costs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.