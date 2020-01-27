Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike On Select Models

Maruti Suzuki cars have become costlier from today owing to an increase in prices of select models. The company has increased ex-showroom prices by up to 4.7 per cent and new prices come into effect from today. The company had earlier announced that it will increase prices in December 2019 which was supposed to come into effect from January 1, 2020. However, the company had postponed the price hike to a later date. The increase is a part of cyclical price revision due to increase in input costs which has now become a norm in the industry.

Earlier in December, the company had said in a BSE filing, "The cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020. This price increase shall vary for different models"

The company has not disclosed the models that have undergone price revision, but we expect majority of its models have witnessed a price hike.

