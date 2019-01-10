New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models

India's largest carmaker has announced to increase the prices by up to Rs. 10,000 on select models effective from January 10, 2019.

View Photos
The new prices will be effective from today across India.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of select model.
  • The prices hike is up to Rs.10,000.
  • New prices are effective from January 10, 2019 (Today).

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki has announced to increase the prices of select models by up to ₹ 10,000. The new prices will be effective from January 10, 2019 (today). The decision comes due to the impact of rising commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. The cyclical price revision happens at the start of every year and has become a norm in the auto industry. Recently, some of the major carmakers such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Ford, Honda, Renault, Nissan, Toyota and BMW have also made price hike announcements citing similar reasons.

Also Read: Hyundai Cars To Cost More From January 2019

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Baleno

Ertiga

Alto 800

Vitara Brezza

Dzire

New Swift

Wagon R

Ciaz

Alto K10

S-Cross

Celerio

Eeco

Ignis

Celerio X

Gypsy

India has witnessed a rise in the exchange rates of commodities like steel, aluminium and other metals which has increased the cost burden on automakers which they in-turn are passing onto the customers in order to retain margins. Other macro-economic factors such as the rise in petrol prices and increase in interest rates have also compelled carmakers to increase prices. The rise in fuel prices has added to the transportation cost of vehicles to dealerships while the increase in interest rates has made corporate loans more expensive.

bqliunvg The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will also cost more.
0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the next-generation Ertiga in India at a starting price of ₹ 7.44 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the MPV is also likely to go up after the price hike announcement. Moreover, the company will also launch the new WagonR in India this month and likely would have observed the increase in price in a bid to decide its launch price in India. Maruti Suzuki at present sells 15 models in India through its Arena and Nexa dealerships.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki MAruti Suzuki Price hike Maruti cars prices in India auto-brand-maruti-suzuki

Latest News

2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models
Volkswagen Ford Alliance To Go Deeper, Details To Be Revealed Next Week
Volkswagen Ford Alliance To Go Deeper, Details To Be Revealed Next Week
New Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
New Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block
Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block
Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
New Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
New Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities