New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Announces 5 Year, 1 Lakh Kilometre Warranty Scheme On Select Diesel Models

The scheme is only applicable for new car buyers and cannot be availed by existing customers. All the cars that come under this scheme are powered by the 1.3-litre diesel engine tuned different power outputs.

The warranty scheme covers a host of parts and their replacements.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a 5-year, 1 lakh kilometre warranty on four of its diesel powered models - the Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza. The interesting part here is that the scheme comes at no extra cost on all the new cars that will be booked at the company's Nexa and Arena dealerships spread across 1893 towns in the country. The warranty scheme covers a host of parts and their replacements. These include the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM), turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, among others. The steering assembly and suspension struts are also covered as part of the plan.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to get the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain when it makes the transition to BS6 

Commenting on this announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. These pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in our future product portfolio."

The scheme is only applicable for new car buyers and cannot be availed by existing customers. All the cars that come under this scheme are powered by the 1.3-litre diesel engine tuned different power outputs. Maruti Suzuki had made it very clear that the small displacement diesel engine will not make the BS6 transition and yes, it will be discontinued very soon from the market.

