Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility

Maruti Suzuki India today announced its line-up for the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The company plans to go big on green mobility solutions and plans to showcase its CNG and Hybrid models, in addition to the global premiere of its electric coupe-style concept - Futuro-e. In addition to that company will also launch the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift and Ignis facelift at the Auto Expo. In total, the carmaker will have an array of 17 vehicles on display at the Expo, including the Japan-spec Suzuki Swift Hybrid, and its updated BS6 line-up.

Talking about the company's plan for the 2020 Auto Expo, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited says, "The key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is our resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption." He also said, "Maruti Suzuki's theme of 'Mission Green Million', at the Auto Expo is in line with our commitment to introduce newer, greener and customer-friendly technologies for the Indian customers. Having successfully introduced key technologies such as Auto Gear Shift, SmartPlay, Smart Hybrid, and S-CNG, we are committed to accelerate our efforts to bring new technologies that bring convenience to customers."

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Concept will preview the company new global design language for the Indian landscape

The big highlight, of course, will be the electric coupe-style concept vehicle which will preview the company new global design language for the Indian landscape. Conceptualized and designed by Maruti Suzuki Team, the carmaker says that the "SUV coupe of the future is bound to make heads turn." Then we have the Vitara Brezza facelift, which has already been spotted in India on several occasions. The company says that the SUV will get a fresh new look and the much-awaited petrol BS6 engine, however, we believe initially it will be petrol-only.

As for the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the car will come with new styling, improved features and a BS6 petrol engine. Other models on display at the Maruti pavilion will include - Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, and XL6.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.