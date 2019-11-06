New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited has announced the first facility will come up in Noida it will be the first of the many upcoming units across India. The unit will have an initial capacity to dismantle around 2,000 vehicles per month.

| Published:
4,597  Views
View Photos
The new joint venture will be called Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited

Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Tsusho Group have announced setting up a new vehicle dismantling and recycling unit. The new joint venture, christened Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI), which will set up the new unit, will be owned by the two companies with 50-50 per cent equity. Headquartered in New Delhi, the new dismantling and recycling unit will come up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh between the 2020-21 financial year. The company will procure and dismantle End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) and the process will include complete solid and liquid waste management as per the Indian laws and globally approved quality and environment standards.

Announcing the initiative Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Maruti Suzuki strongly believes in responsible recycling of vehicles after end of its useful life. Through this Joint Venture, MSTI, we aim to promote recycling and support in resource optimization and conservation while using environment-friendly systems and processes. The scrapping of older vehicles in a scientific and environment-friendly manner will help to reduce pollution and also make the roads safer. A team of experts at MSTI will dismantle the vehicles using international technology and global standards."

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

S-Presso

Wagon R

Alto 800

XL6

New Swift

Dzire

Ertiga

Baleno

Vitara Brezza

Celerio

Alto K10

Eeco

Ciaz

S-Cross

Celerio X

Ignis

Baleno RS

car29fnc

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu's first Dismantling And Recycling Unit will come up in Noida

Naoji Saito, CEO (Metal Division), Toyota Tsusho Corporation said, "Toyota Tsusho has started ELV recycling since the 1970s in Japan. We believe that we will be able to contribute to Indian society through our knowledge and experience for ELV business. The first vehicle dismantling and recycling unit of MSTI is just the initial step and we are eager to expand to the pan-India base with Maruti Suzuki."

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited has announced the facility in Noida will be the first of the many upcoming units across India. The unit will have an initial capacity to dismantle around 2,000 vehicles per month and MSTI will source vehicles from dealers as well as directly from customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.47 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.21 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.73 - 12.6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.38 - 13.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.26 - 6.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.29 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Benelli Imperiale 400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Benelli Imperiale 400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG ZS EV Unveil Date Announced For India
MG ZS EV Unveil Date Announced For India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities