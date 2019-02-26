New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Partner To Make Delhi Roads Safer

Both the parties have together launched a Red Light Violation Detection and Speed Violation Detection System In Delhi.

LG of Delhi- Anil Baijal with RC Bhargava- Chairman and Kenichi Ayukawa- MD, Maruti Suzuki.

  • Maruti and Delhi Police have installed high-speed cameras in the city.
  • The SVDS system will also issue e-challans.
  • Violators will receive challans through SMS, e-mails or posts.

Maruti Suzuki India and Delhi Police are working together to make the city roads safer. Both the parties have joined hands to launch a new "Red Light Violation Detection and Speed Violation Detection System" in Delhi. The system was launched by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi- Anil Baijal in the presence of RC Bhargava- Chairman, Maruti Suzuki and Kenichi Ayukawa- Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki. The initiative aims to make to improve the compliance with traffic rules in a bid to reduce accidents and fatalities along with increasing the awareness of pedestrian safety.

The completely automated system also issue e-challan and is expected to strengthen the rule enforcement and reinforce the safety of motorists. The new system uses 3D radars and over 100 high-resolution cameras to track those drivers or riders who try violating any traffic rule. The challan will be sent to the owner of the registered vehicle via SMS, e-mail or post.

Maruti Suzuki has invested ₹ 16 crore to set up the system along the Ring Road which is a 14-km corridor between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan

Maruti Suzuki has invested ₹ 16 crore to set up the system along the Ring Road which is a 14-km corridor between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan and covers one of the highest traffic intensity junctions of Delhi. This is a first of its kind project in the National Capital Region and is aligned with Government's focus to bring down accidents and fatalities in the country.

