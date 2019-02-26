Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Partner To Make Delhi Roads Safer

Maruti Suzuki India and Delhi Police are working together to make the city roads safer. Both the parties have joined hands to launch a new "Red Light Violation Detection and Speed Violation Detection System" in Delhi. The system was launched by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi- Anil Baijal in the presence of RC Bhargava- Chairman, Maruti Suzuki and Kenichi Ayukawa- Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki. The initiative aims to make to improve the compliance with traffic rules in a bid to reduce accidents and fatalities along with increasing the awareness of pedestrian safety.

The completely automated system also issue e-challan and is expected to strengthen the rule enforcement and reinforce the safety of motorists. The new system uses 3D radars and over 100 high-resolution cameras to track those drivers or riders who try violating any traffic rule. The challan will be sent to the owner of the registered vehicle via SMS, e-mail or post.

Maruti Suzuki has invested ₹ 16 crore to set up the system along the Ring Road which is a 14-km corridor between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan

Maruti Suzuki has invested ₹ 16 crore to set up the system along the Ring Road which is a 14-km corridor between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan and covers one of the highest traffic intensity junctions of Delhi. This is a first of its kind project in the National Capital Region and is aligned with Government's focus to bring down accidents and fatalities in the country.

