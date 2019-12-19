New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ Launched In India With Smartplay 2.0 Touchscreen; Priced At ₹ 3.80 Lakh

The new range-topping Alto VXI+ comes equipped with Maruti's latest Smartplay 2.0 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets a range-topping VXI+ variant.

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets an new range topping VXI+ variant.
  • The Alto 800 VXI+ gets Maruti's latest Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system.
  • The model was updated to meet the upcoming safety and emission standards.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the range topping VXI+ variant of the new Alto Facelift in India at ₹ 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Alto VXI+ comes equipped with Maruti's latest Smartplay 2.0 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which debuted in the 2019 WagonR and eventually made its way in other models in the range like the Baleno Facelift, Ciaz, Swift, Dzire and now the Alto. The lower variant can still be fitted with a Smartplay mobile dock to access the Smartplay Studio interface through smartphones. The company had introduced the facelifted Alto 800 in India in April this year with a BS6 compliant engine and had claimed that the model is ready to meet the upcoming safety norms as well.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

3.25 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

s134i12

The Alto 800 is ready to meet the upcoming safety and emission standards.

The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder engine which is now BS6 compliant emitting 25 per cent less Nitrogen Oxide (NoX) which Maruti Suzuki has achieved by upgrading the engine hardware and software. It puts out 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. The new model also meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) requirements with over 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable elements.

ea6v5b9g

The lower variants of the Alto 800 can be equipped with a Smartplay mobile 2.0 dock.

0 Comments

In order to meet the upcoming safety norms, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 comes equipped with Driver side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminder and speed alert as standard. Maruti also says that the new Alto 800 complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety norms. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 rivals the likes of the new Kwid facelift 0.8 in India which has been almost at par in terms of features. The new Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system which boasts off its customizable and vibrant graphical user interface gives Alto VXI+ an edge in the entry car market.

