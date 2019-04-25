New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Old Vs New

Maruti has given a mid-life update to its bestseller which has made it ready to meet all the upcoming emission and safety norms. Read on to find out how different the 2019 Maruti Alto 800 is than its predecessor.

View Photos

Highlights

  • The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets majority of the changes in its face.
  • The cabin gets a new dual-tone colour scheme and two-din audio system.
  • It meets the upcoming safety and emission norms.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has remained India's bestselling car for a long time. It's been the undisputed leader of its segment despite the competition and Maruti has given it a mid-life update in a bid to maintain the strong demand. Though it's a facelift, the update on the 2019 Alto 800 is not only limited to the cosmetics. In fact, Maruti says that the model is future ready and meets all the upcoming emission and safety regulations.

Read on to know how different the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is from its predecessor.

Exterior

s134i12Majority of the changes in the new Alto 800 are limited to its face.

The new Alto 800 has got a new face. It gets a new mesh air-dam which goes with the tall bumper profile. Along with cooling the engine better, it also adds a dash of vividness to the overall facade. The headlamps are now angular and stretched back and are connected by the relatively bolder grille which is finished in matte black. The fenders have been tweaked to go with the new face and the new sculpted hood sports sharp creases.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

3.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The 2019 Alto 800 also meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) requirements with over 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable elements.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.94 Lakh

Interior and Features

ea6v5b9gThe new Alto 800 gets dual-tone interiors and a two-din audio system.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 now gets a two-tone colour theme for the cabin which looks fresh and gives a sense of space. The dashboard and central console are new and the design takes inspiration from the Alto k10, housing similar air-con vents and contours. The central console has two cup holders and the front power windows switches, as before, are mounted right ahead of the gear lever.

The single-din audio system of the previous Alto 800 is now replaced by the two-din audio system which comes with Bluetooth connectivity options.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020

Engine

The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder petrol engine which develops 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. Maruti says that the engine is now BS6 compliant and emits 25 per cent less Nitrogen Oxide (NoX) which is done by upgrading the engine hardware and software.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At ₹ 6.74 Lakh

Safety

0 Comments

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is equipped with all the fitments required to meet the stringent upcoming safety regulations. It gets driver side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors and speed alert as standard. Maruti also says that the new Alto 800 complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety norms.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Maruti Alto 800 facelift 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Maruti suzuki Alto 800 BS6 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Car Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Engine New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Old Vs New
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Old Vs New
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Date Revealed
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Date Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Down By 4.6 Per Cent At Rs. 1795.6 Crore
Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Down By 4.6 Per Cent At Rs. 1795.6 Crore
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019
Jawa Donates Rs. 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Jawa Donates Rs. 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Alternatives

Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.98 - 4.75 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.7 - 5.45 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.7 - 7.45 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
View More
Explore Alto 800
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities