Maruti Suzuki Aims To Stop The Production Of BSIV Models By December 2019

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to wind up production of all Bharat Stage 4 or BS4 complaint cars by December 2019. The announcement comes on the wake of Bharat Stage 6 preparations as India's largest carmaker is geared up to ready its entire product line-up to comply with the upcoming emission norms and will be starting with manufacturing of BS6 compliant products thereafter. Only one BS4 model is likely to continue with production in 2020 and that too for a very limited period of time depending on the demand of the particular model.

However, the company as of now has not shared any information on the sales of BSVI compliant models but according to the statement made by the officials earlier, it will be meeting the deadline well ahead of the time. The upgrade is also likely to increase the cost of the vehicles by a significant margin, specially for the diesel variants. The diesel cars are expected to cost around Rs 2.5 lakh more than their petrol counterparts as they will require a major overhaul in a bid to meet the stringent emission norms. According to a statement made earlier, the cost of petrol models are expected to increase by ₹ 35,000. In order to meet the emission norms all the diesel models are required to be fitted with a Diesel Particulate Filter and a catalyst reductor which would need design and structural changes in the models, specifically in the sub-four meter ones.

At present, Maruti Suzuki is using only a single Fiat sourced 1.3-litre multijet engine across its model line-up. The company is also developing a new 1.5-litre engine which will power its upcoming BSVI models.

