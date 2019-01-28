New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Aims To Export 25 Per cent Of Its Production Cars

Maruti Suzuki has been exploring the idea of entering new markets with their new vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki is targeting 25 per cent exports.

Maruti Suzuki has been at the top of its game when it comes to the domestic market but it has only now started looking at exporting cars. The company should aim for up to 25 per cent of its production to be exported although it expects overseas shipments to touch 2 lakh units by 2020, according to company MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

It doesn't come as a surprise that the company's total production combined with the parent company Suzuki will cross 2 million units by 2020 and Maruti Suzuki has been exploring the idea of entering new markets with their new vehicles.  In 2017-18, Maruti Suzuki India exported 1,26,074 units, while in the current fiscal (April to December), the company has already shipped over 81,000 units.
The exports will rise further once cars produced in the country meet India's upcoming stricter safety and emission norms. "We expect the exports to be at least 10 per cent of the total production. If it becomes 2 million capacity we are expecting export of 2 lakh units. If opportunity increases we will further try to enhance it. Ideally, 20-25 per cent of the production should be exports," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told PTI in an interview.

The company, which has been exporting to markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa, Uruguay and Nepal, is also looking at models which could be shipped to developed markets like Europe and Japan.

2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Aims To Export 25 Per cent Of Its Production Cars
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
China's Didi, BAIC Set Up Joint Venture To Work On NEV Projects
Mahindra XUV300 Safety Features Revealed
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Vs Old WagonR
2019 Formula E: Mahindra's Pascal Wehrlein Bags Podium In Santiago e-Prix; Sam Bird Takes First Win Of The Season
Diesel Price Witnesses A Marginal Surge
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted At Dealer Stockyard
Republic Day 2019: Rivalries In The Auto Industry Over 7 Decades
Tata Motors Owned Jaguar Land Rover To Halt Production At UK Plants In April 2019 Amid Brexit Disruption
Toyota Motor Aims To Boost Sales In China By 8 Per cent This Year
Volkswagen To Manufacture Mobile Electric Car Recharging Stations
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Datsun GO vs Renault Kwid - Price Comparison
Volvo Will Launch Its Last Range Of Diesel Engines This Summer
