Maruti Suzuki Aims To Export 25 Per cent Of Its Production Cars

Maruti Suzuki has been at the top of its game when it comes to the domestic market but it has only now started looking at exporting cars. The company should aim for up to 25 per cent of its production to be exported although it expects overseas shipments to touch 2 lakh units by 2020, according to company MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

It doesn't come as a surprise that the company's total production combined with the parent company Suzuki will cross 2 million units by 2020 and Maruti Suzuki has been exploring the idea of entering new markets with their new vehicles. In 2017-18, Maruti Suzuki India exported 1,26,074 units, while in the current fiscal (April to December), the company has already shipped over 81,000 units.

The exports will rise further once cars produced in the country meet India's upcoming stricter safety and emission norms. "We expect the exports to be at least 10 per cent of the total production. If it becomes 2 million capacity we are expecting export of 2 lakh units. If opportunity increases we will further try to enhance it. Ideally, 20-25 per cent of the production should be exports," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told PTI in an interview.

The company, which has been exporting to markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa, Uruguay and Nepal, is also looking at models which could be shipped to developed markets like Europe and Japan.

