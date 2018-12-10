New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio

The WagonR is the highest selling CNG model in the Maruti Suzuki CNG portfolio. Sales of the company's CNG vehicles constituted around 15 per cent of the total sales of the CNG range between April-November 2018.

View Photos
Maruti Suzuki introduced its first fleet of factory-fitted CNG vehicles with i-GPI technology in 2010

Maruti Suzuki has reached the five lakh cumulative sales milestone in India for its range of CNG vehicles. The ompany presently offers CNG option in seven of its models, which include Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Eeco and Super Carry. The WagonR is the highest selling CNG model in the Maruti Suzuki CNG portfolio. Sales of the company's CNG vehicles constituted around 15 per cent of the total sales of the CNG range between April-November 2018.

Maruti Suzuki's range of factory-fitted CNG vehicles are popular in Delhi NCR and across select cities in states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, UP and Punjab. In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki expanded its CNG vehicle availability to 26 new cities to reach over 150 cities across the country. This expansion has led to the company increasing its CNG sales by 50 per cent in FY 2018-19 (till November 2018)

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Ertiga

Baleno

Alto 800

Vitara Brezza

New Swift

Dzire

Wagon R

Ciaz

S-Cross

Alto K10

Eeco

Celerio

Ignis

Celerio X

Gypsy

g11e7u2o

The sales of CNG vehicles increased by 50 per cent in India in FY 18-19

Maruti Suzuki introduced its first fleet of factory-fitted CNG vehicles with i-GPI technology in 2010 and since then thanks to the company's standard warranty benefits, the company has been able to capitalise on the CNG market because of the sheer options on offer.

0 Comments

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, "We are happy that over 5 lakh customers have selected factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are cleaner, reliable, safer and environment friendly. The benefit of low cost of ownership comes along with environment friendly fuel option of CNG. The government's resolve to rapidly expand countrywide CNG will enable many more customers to own an environment friendly transport."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra
Xylo
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra
Supro
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki CNG sales Maruti Suzuki CNG Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio
Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio
McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled
McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled
Petrol Prices Down Nearly 15% From Record Levels
Petrol Prices Down Nearly 15% From Record Levels
Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel Model?
Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel Model?
Tesla May Consider Buying Idle General Motors Plants
Tesla May Consider Buying Idle General Motors Plants
2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Reaching for the Stars: Why Global NCAP Pushed Safer Cars For India Project
Reaching for the Stars: Why Global NCAP Pushed Safer Cars For India Project
Citroen's Glasses Will Help Overcome Motion Sickness
Citroen's Glasses Will Help Overcome Motion Sickness
OX Flat-Pack Kit Truck Showcased In India
OX Flat-Pack Kit Truck Showcased In India
Nissan Confirms Production Of The GT-R50 By Italdesign
Nissan Confirms Production Of The GT-R50 By Italdesign
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Volkswagen To Cut Another $3.4 Billion In Costs To Boost Margins
Volkswagen To Cut Another $3.4 Billion In Costs To Boost Margins
Tata Nexon Displayed At WHO Headquarters In Geneva
Tata Nexon Displayed At WHO Headquarters In Geneva
New Nissan Kicks Production Begins In India; Launch In January 2019
New Nissan Kicks Production Begins In India; Launch In January 2019
Volkswagen India Announces Price Hike Of 3% From January 2019
Volkswagen India Announces Price Hike Of 3% From January 2019

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating
Exclusive: Audi e-tron First Drive Review
Exclusive: Audi e-tron First Drive Review
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities