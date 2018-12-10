Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio

Maruti Suzuki has reached the five lakh cumulative sales milestone in India for its range of CNG vehicles. The ompany presently offers CNG option in seven of its models, which include Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Eeco and Super Carry. The WagonR is the highest selling CNG model in the Maruti Suzuki CNG portfolio. Sales of the company's CNG vehicles constituted around 15 per cent of the total sales of the CNG range between April-November 2018.

Maruti Suzuki's range of factory-fitted CNG vehicles are popular in Delhi NCR and across select cities in states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, UP and Punjab. In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki expanded its CNG vehicle availability to 26 new cities to reach over 150 cities across the country. This expansion has led to the company increasing its CNG sales by 50 per cent in FY 2018-19 (till November 2018)

The sales of CNG vehicles increased by 50 per cent in India in FY 18-19

Maruti Suzuki introduced its first fleet of factory-fitted CNG vehicles with i-GPI technology in 2010 and since then thanks to the company's standard warranty benefits, the company has been able to capitalise on the CNG market because of the sheer options on offer.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, "We are happy that over 5 lakh customers have selected factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are cleaner, reliable, safer and environment friendly. The benefit of low cost of ownership comes along with environment friendly fuel option of CNG. The government's resolve to rapidly expand countrywide CNG will enable many more customers to own an environment friendly transport."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.