The Maruti Suzuki Baleno will now be offered with a CVT transmission on the range topping Alpha variant of the hatchback priced at ₹ 8,34,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automatic option was originally launched on the Delta and Zeta variants of the Baleno, which missed out on some of the neat features that the Alpha grade had to offer. The Alpha trim, however, will now be offering a CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission), along with the standard 5-speed manual transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha has turned out to be the most successful car from the Nexa outlets, and is currently also the most selling premium hatchback in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 5.72 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

(Maruti Suzuki has sold over 2 lakh units of the Baleno)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in October 2015 and the automaker has The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in October 2015 and the automaker has sold over 2 lakh units of the hatch in little less than two years . The first one lakh units were sold in less than a year with the Baleno setting the record for being the best-selling premium hatchback in India. Maruti Suzuki says that this is yet another effort from the company to 'democratise the two-pedal technology in India'. The Baleno is exported to over 100 countries and is the first ever car from the company's stables to be exported to Japan under the government's 'Make-in-India' plan. Tilll date, Maruti has exported over 68,000 units of the Baleno across the world.