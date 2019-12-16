New Cars and Bikes in India

Martin Murray Joins Mahindra Electric As CTO

As the Chief Technical Officer of Mahindra Electric, Martin Murray will be responsible for product engineering, project engineering, mobility solutions and program management.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Martin Murray has worked at General Motors for over 30 years heading diverse global teams

Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) arm of Mahindra and Mahindra has appointed Martin Murray as the company Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Martin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical engineering from Missouri university of science and technology and an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. Earlier, Murray has worked at General Motors for over 30 years heading diverse global teams and has also spent over 15 years in countries like Japan, Korea, and China, among others, working for the American carmaker. Before joining Mahindra Electric, Murray ran his own consulting in EV space.

Also Read: Amazon Web Services Puts Mahindra Electric In Top Gear: CEO

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Thar

Bolero

XUV500

Supro

Marazzo

Alturas G4

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

TUV300

KUV100 NXT

e-Verito

e2oPlus

Xylo

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

Verito

Verito Vibe

During his tenure with General Motors, Martin Murray played a crucial role in the roll-out of the Chevrolet Volt EV and its overall electrification project. Furthermore, he has spearheaded and extensively working on many EV projects since 2004 in various functional domains such as Energy Storage, Electronics, Drivetrain etc. At GM, Murray has also led the development of Chevy Bolt's propulsion system, AV propulsion, electric propulsion commercialization, and worked on China localisation strategy.

0 Comments

As the Chief Technical Officer of Mahindra Electric, Martin Murray will be responsible for product engineering, project engineering, mobility solutions and program management. He will be reporting to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.24 - 10.91 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.84 - 6.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.31 - 17.52 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.93 - 36.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.77 - 12.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hyundai Aura Official Sketches Revealed
Hyundai Aura Official Sketches Revealed
Kia Motor Applies For New Logo Trademark In South Korea
Kia Motor Applies For New Logo Trademark In South Korea
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities