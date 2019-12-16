Martin Murray Joins Mahindra Electric As CTO

Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) arm of Mahindra and Mahindra has appointed Martin Murray as the company Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Martin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical engineering from Missouri university of science and technology and an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. Earlier, Murray has worked at General Motors for over 30 years heading diverse global teams and has also spent over 15 years in countries like Japan, Korea, and China, among others, working for the American carmaker. Before joining Mahindra Electric, Murray ran his own consulting in EV space.

During his tenure with General Motors, Martin Murray played a crucial role in the roll-out of the Chevrolet Volt EV and its overall electrification project. Furthermore, he has spearheaded and extensively working on many EV projects since 2004 in various functional domains such as Energy Storage, Electronics, Drivetrain etc. At GM, Murray has also led the development of Chevy Bolt's propulsion system, AV propulsion, electric propulsion commercialization, and worked on China localisation strategy.

As the Chief Technical Officer of Mahindra Electric, Martin Murray will be responsible for product engineering, project engineering, mobility solutions and program management. He will be reporting to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric.

