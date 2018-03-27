Markus Schramm Takes Over As Head Of BMW Motorrad

Markus Schramm will take over as the Head of BMW Motorrad from May 1, 2018. Schramm will succeed Stephan Schaller, who left the BMW Group at the end of February 2018 to head the management team at Voith GmBH & Co. KGaA, in Heidenheim, Germany. Herbert Kuhner, BMW Head of Finance, had been running things since then at BMW Motorrad as a provisional measure. Kuhner is due to retire in April 2018. Schaller has led BMW Motorrad since 2012 when he replaced Hendrik von Kuenheim.

Fifty-five-year-old Markus Schramm has been with the BMW Group since 1991 and is currently responsible for corporate and product strategy planning. He has previously held several management roles in sales, aftersales, strategy, planning and controlling, a press release from the BWM Group stated. Schramm is a passionate motorcyclist and marathon runner.

The BMW R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure models are the largest selling BMW bikes in India

BMW Motorrad currently sells motorcycles and maxi-scooters through 1,200 dealers spread over 90 countries worldwide. Last year, BMW Motorrad delivered 1,64,153 motorcycles to customers worldwide, a sales record for the seventh consecutive year. In India, BMW Motorrad officially started operations in April 2017, introducing the complete line-up of premium models in the country across five segments - Sports, Touring, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure. So far, BMW Motorrad has seven sales outlets across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Kochi.

In India, BMW Motorrad's sales have largely been led by the BMW R 1200 GS, BMW R 1200 GS Adventure, as well as the BMW S 1000 RR. BMW Motorrad introduced two new models in the adventure series at the Auto Expo 2018, the BMW F 750 GS, and the BMW F 850 GS. BMW Motorrad's least expensive models, the made-in-India BMW G 310 R, and BMW G 310 GS are expected to be introduced in India later this year.

