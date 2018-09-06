Marcedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 35.99 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India today announced the launch of a new special edition CLA Urban Sport models in India. Offered in both petrol and diesel options, the CLA 200 is priced at ₹ 35.99 lakh, while the diesel-powered CLA 200 d is priced at ₹ 36.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). In addition to styling updates, the cars also come with a bunch of new and updated features, and come with a premium of around ₹ 1.8 lakh over the standard CLA 200 Sport and CLA 200 d Sport trims.

Talking about the new Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and add a sporty appeal that is hard to miss. It is essentially an illustration of dynamic design that seamlessly embodies an intelligent combination of functionality and agility in a modern coupé design. The CLA has been instrumental in conveying Mercedes-Benz's new design language of sensual purity and has made a place of its own in the hearts and minds of many young patrons and enthusiasts, who tend to arrive in style."

Visually, the new CLA Urban Sport is pretty much identical to the regular model, however, the car comes with a new Cosmos Black body colour, with black treatment for the grille, and airdam and rear spoiler carbon style. In terms of features, the CLA Urban Sport gets a new Thermotronic automatic climate control with 2 climate zones for driver and front passenger, individual controls for temperature, airflow and air distribution. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with rear centre vents, 'Sport' badged floor mats, illuminated door sills.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Urban Sport comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant, on the other hand, gets a 2.2-litre oil burner that makes 136 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

