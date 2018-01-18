MapMyIndia Launches New Map Engine To Rival Google Maps

MapmyIndia has launched a new map engine which has been designed to geo-enable applications and solutions with faster turnaround time. With its new maps, the company plans to take on tech giant, Google's map service. The engine is powered with MapmyIndia's Rmap data content in the form of map tiles and ready-to-use geospatial functionalities to integrate with any platform capable of consuming APIs. The map engine is simple to use, efficient and cost-effective.

Rakesh Verma, Managing Director, MapmyIndia said, "We have always endeavoured to bring out products and solutions that are easy-to-use, economical and can be leveraged by all. Looking at the current trends in India, all projects being envisaged or planned are geo-enabled; wherein location is a critical factor. Being a leader and pioneer in the Indian geospatial industry, we have launched the MapmyIndia Map Engine to empower Governments and enterprises."

With the new MapMyIndia Map Engine, you now have the option to customise map portals and publish-to-user communities like citizens and departments. It integrates easily with closed systems as well as with those connected with the internet.

