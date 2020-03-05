Map My India Introduces Move Connected Car App

Connected cars have caught the fancy of both carmakers and car buyers. Where buyers are charmed by massive touchscreens and cars responding to their voice commands, carmakers are gearing up to introduce connectivity features in their newer offerings in multiple ways, be it using the touchscreens of mobile apps. But what if you are just wowed by that tech and want it in the car you own now? Well! If it's an automatic, Map My India has come up with the Move App that can add connected car features in your car.

Interestingly, you don't even need to spend on a touchscreen to have these features as your smartphone will serve that. All you need to do is downloading the Move app from Apple Store or Google Play Store. The App offers features like voice assist, Maps and Destination Finder among others. It is also connected to the Move Server and can help locate your car and enable geo fencing so you get an alert whenever your car is being driven out of the area you have marked. To enable that function, you just need to install a dongle in the OBD 2 port of your vehicle. And why it functions only in cars that have automatic transmissions? Well! It's similar to any other connected car that has engine start / stop functionality to precool the cabin. The automatic transmission is always left in the parking gear where it can't move when starting remotely.

Map My India had the Move tech on display at the Auto Expo 2020 where is also showcased one of its survey vehicles that is being driven across the country to collect data. And that data will be used for autonomous driving features which is the next thing the company is working on.

