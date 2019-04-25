New Cars and Bikes in India

Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava

BS4 vehicles will be deemed illegal to be registered after the March 31, 2020 deadline which could lead to big losses for both automakers and dealers.

View Photos

The deadline for manufacturers to meet the new BS6 emission regulations is set for March 31, 2020, and the big challenge for manufacturers and dealers will be to clear off the existing inventory of BS4 vehicles before the stipulated date. Citing concerns over unsold inventory, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said that manufacturers and dealers will have to work together to sell and register diesel cars before April 1 next year. The Maruti boss was speaking at a press conference for announcing Q4 financial year results.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV's Diesel Variant

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Alto 800

Wagon R

Baleno

Alto K10

New Swift

Vitara Brezza

Dzire

Ertiga

Ciaz

Celerio

S-Cross

Eeco

Baleno RS

Ignis

Celerio X

BS4 vehicles will be deemed illegal to be sold after the deadline, which could lead to big losses for both automakers and dealers. The key part here is that the registration for BS4 vehicles - both petrol and diesel - needs to be complete before April next year, which will be a task given the current decline in the buyer sentiment.

d2evqh1k

The new 1.5-litre oil burner on the Ciaz will be Maruti Suzuki's new mainstay diesel engine

Mr. Bhargava suggested that corrective measures will have to be taken with respect to production and sales to clear existing stocks of BS4 vehicles. The last three quarters in FY2018-19 have been a lull for the Indian auto industry and dealers have already raised concerns over the piling up inventory, especially for two-wheelers that were said to be at alarming levels in March 2019, according to the Federation of Dealers Association (FADA).

The next few months are also expect to see auto sales struggle to grow with the ongoing general elections. Domestic sales have usually seen a drop around the election season in the previous years as well. However, with the uncertainty towards fuel prices with the ban on oil import from Iran and the hike in prices due to new safety regulations, are few reasons why sales will be sluggish in the current quarter. Maruti Suzuki has also altered its growth predictions for the financial year and expects to grow between 4-8 per cent in terms of volumes.

0 Comments

In addition, Maruti Suzuki also announced that the brand will be phasing out its 1.3-litre diesel engine by April 2020, while the 1.5-litre diesel that recently debuted on the Ciaz will be its new mainstay oil burner. It's not clear as to which cars from the current line-up will get the new diesel motor. The company also suggested that it will be shifting its synergies towards petrol vehicles for the BS6 emission norms. The company's 16 petrol vehicles and their variants will be up upgraded to meet BS6 regulations, while the Super Carry LCV will be discontinued with the diesel variant, with only the petrol and CNG versions to continue.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki BS6 vehicles Maruti Suzuki cars Maruti Suzuki BS4 Cars BS4 Vehicle Inventory

Latest News

Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review
Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities