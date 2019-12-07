Mantis Electric Motorcycle Unveiled At The India Bike Week 2019

Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru based performance electric vehicle and energy systems start-up has unveiled its first product at the India Bike Week 2019. The Mantis electric motorcycle is a naked electric sport motorcycle that will have a claimed top-speed of over 100 kmph and a range of 200 km on a single charge. It is expected to go on sale in India in the middle of 2020 when Orxa Energies will start operations in the country.

It has a claimed top-speed of over 100 kmph and a range of 200 km on a single charge.

The performance electric motorcycle is equipped with a 9 kWh battery pack which comprises of six 1.5 kWh smaller modules. The battery modules are swappable and use a proprietary battery management system (BMS) which helps to fully charge the pack in 3.5 hrs using a regular portable charger. It is also equipped with a sophisticated fully digital dashboard and a dedicated mobile app to monitor ride analytics, diagnostics and preventive maintenance. The instrument cluster will give you all the necessary information like speed, range, battery charge and other telematics related readouts.

It is equipped with a 9 kWh battery pack which comprises of six 1.5 kWh smaller modules.

During the development stage, over 100 professional, semi-professional and regular riders had tested the motorcycle at the Aruani Grid on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Orxa Energies was founded in 2015, as a funded start-up by founders Prajwal Sabnis and Ranjita Ravi. Sabnis is a Ph.D. in Material Mechanics from Mines Paris Tech, Paris, France and MS in Computational Mechanics from the University of Stuttgart, Germany.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.