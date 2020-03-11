Maiden Formula E Race In Jakarta Postponed

The maiden Formula E race in Jakarta was scheduled to take place in June 6 2020. But now, as instructed by the Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan - and in consultation together with Formula E, the FIA, Ikatan Motor Indonesia (IMI) and the Organising Committee of the Jakarta E-Prix (OC) - the race has been postponed. A later date hasn't been announced yet. The postponement of the race comes due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Indonesia and Jakarta. The decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators.

The Jakarata E-Prix is the third event to be postponed in the Formula E calendar after Rome and Sanya. The situation will continue to be monitored by the authorities and the organising committee of the Jakarta E-Prix and assess if there is a possibility to reschedule the race at a later date. However, given that two races have already been rescheduled, getting Jakarta back on the calendar looks unlikely.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder of Formula E said, "With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in countries where Formula E currently has events scheduled to be held, we are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six,"

He went on to state that the situation is being monitored on a daily basis and the if it comes to it, the races will continue behind closed doors.

