Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune

The new Engineering, IT and Sales shared services centre opened in Pune is only the third global shared centre from Mahle, after Mexico and Poland and the first one to come up in Asia.

Arnd Franz and Raj Kalra and other dignitaries inaugurating the global IT centre

Leading auto component and technology services provider Mahle India today opened its first shared services centre in India. The new centre will focus on three key areas Engineering, IT (Information Technology) and Sales, and it is located in Pune, Maharashtra. India is the third country to get such a shared services centre from Mahle, after Mexico and Poland. While the company hasn't revealed details about the investment gone into the development of this centre, however, the Mahle India has employed over 450 engineers and technicians here. The new Mahle Engineering centre is now a part of the company's global R&D Network and will work together in developing new technology and offer services for both internal combustion engines as well as electrified powertrains.

Elaborating details about the role of the new engineering centre, Raj Kalra, President, Mahle Holding India said, “The engineering centre will focus on design and development, looking at computational fluid dynamics, simulation techniques, software development and other such areas. The centre will be work on the development of new products, working together with other R&D centres across the globe.”

India is the third country after Mexico and Poland to get the shared services centre

Speaking at the event, Arnd Franz, Member of the Management Board, Corporate Executive Vice President, OE- Automotive Sales and Application Engineering said “India is at the epicentre of Mahle's dual strategy; as part of the global green initiative there is a rising trend towards development of hybridisation and electrification although IC engines are here to stay, especially in a market like India. Given this market scenario, Mahle has developed a dual strategy by which it will continue to remain and provide optimal solutions for IC engines while simultaneously developing solutions for electric mobility. Mahle has defined its mission to offer innovative mobility solutions that stand for clean air, fuel efficiency, and driving pleasure.” Franz further added, “You will be glad to know that MAHLE is Bharat Stage 6 ready."

Talking about electric mobility for India, Mahle expects to see growth in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment. In fact, the company has confirmed that it is working on electric motors for two-wheelers in India and the new engineering centre will also play a key role in further development of this technology. Currently, the company is also talking to several two-wheeler manufacturers in India, and hope to see product applications in the next 24 months. Mahle plans to produce these electric motors locally in the future at the company's Coimbatore plant.

