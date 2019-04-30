New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market

Mahindra's UV volumes grew 5.3 per cent against the UV industry growth of 1.8 per cent, thereby improving the company's market share in the UV space

Mahindra launched 3 new cars last year

It's been quite the financial year for many automakers. FY 2018-19 has proved to be a challenging year for the auto Industry and has been marked by weak consumer sentiment across all major segments. But the launches still poured in and of course, this saw the industry grow marginally. It was quite the year for Indian carmakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra too who saw a strong growth in sales and of course pipped some of the global carmakers to improve their market share in the country. Mahindra and Mahindra's UV business has been under pressure especially since Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV and in FY17-18, the company was at the top of the chart when it came to UV sales in the country.

Of course FY18-19 was going to be a challenge for Mahindra, a company which has been the leader in the UV business in India. And yes, it did make a strong comeback. The company launched three all new models in the UV space - the Marazzo, Alturas G4 and of course the Vitara Brezza rival - the XUV300.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review

4g35vo6s

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has already sold more than 500 units in India 

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review

All the three cars have had their share of success. We've already told you about the bookings received by all the three cars and the growth in sales in the UV space for Mahindra has been significant too. The impact of these three launches can be seen in Q4 sales of FY18-19 where Mahindra's UV volumes grew 5.3 per cent against the UV industry growth of 1.8 per cent, thereby improving the company's market share in the UV space by 4.3 per cent over Q3 FY18-19. With this performance the company has retained the number 3 position for the Fiscal year.

3arku1no

The Mahindra XUV300 has been well received in India and there's an automatic variant coming next year.  

But of course, there's a lot still to be done. And with the new BS6 emission norms kicking in the company will put its entire focus on making sure that its products make their way through this transition. Cars like the Bolero, TUV 300, XUV500, Thar will definitely see new generation models making their way to the Indian market in FY19-20. There's also the automatic variant of the XUV300 coming soon and this expansion will certainly see the company push its lead in the UV space. In fact the company has continued its focus on rural-penetration and channel expansion which will help to gain more access for its products in the country.;;





