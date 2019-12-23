New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra's Top Management To Undergo A Major Transformation; Rajan Wadhera To Step Down

Dr. Pawan Goenka will head the group for one more year and will be succeeded by Dr. Anish Shah after his retirement.

Rajan Wadhera- President of the Auto sector will be retiring on April 01, 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to rejig its leadership board heading into 2020. Last week, the company announced the retirement of its Chairman, Anand Mahindra who will be serving as the Non-Executive Chairman moving forward and now it has announced some key changes in its senior management as well. The biggest of all the latest announcements is that Rajan Wadhera who has been serving as the president of the Auto sector will be retiring on April 01, 2020. He will be succeeded by Veejay Ram Nakra who has been appointed as the CEO of the division and Hemant Sikka who will head the farm division.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO of Mahindra will be retiring a year after on April 2021. Dr. Anish Shah will join the Mahindra Board on April 1, 2020 as Deputy MD and Group CFO and will succeed Dr. Goenka taking the charge as MD & CEO from April 2, 2021. Rajesh Jejurikar will join the M&M Board as Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors and C. P. Gurnani, MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra will join the M&M Board as a non-executive Director.

0 Comments

Other managerial changes include Rajeev Dubey, currently serving as the Group President- HR & Corporate Services & CEO- After-Market Sector will retire on April 1, 2020 and will be succeeded by Ruzbeh Irani. V. S. Parthasarathy will head the Mobility Services Sector which is a new Sector being created due to an in-house merger of the After-Market Sector, Mahindra Logistics and Auto Mobility Services. S. Durgashankar will have an enhanced role as Group Controller of Finance and Accounts and will be reporting to Dr Shah. R. Velusamy will be appointed Chief of Global Product Development of the Automotive division and Vinod Sahay will be appointed as Chief Purchase Officer. Rajeev Goyal will be appointed as CFO of AFS and he will have dual reporting to Rajesh Jejurikar and Durgashankar. Rajeshwar Tripathi will be the Chief Human Resources Officer for AFS and will report to Rajesh Jejurikar and Ruzbeh Irani.

