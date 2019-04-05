New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Mahindra's Swaraj has crossed the production milestone of 15 Lakh tractors since its inception over 4 decades ago. In the financial year 2018-19 alone, Swaraj produced over 1.2 lakh tractors in India.

View Photos
The first 5 lakh Swaraj tractors were produced in 28 years, the next in 11 years & the last in 5 years

Mahindra and Mahindra tractor division, Swaraj Tractors has announced breaching 15 lakh units production milestone in India. The company has been producing tractors in India for over 40 years now, and in the financial year 2018-19 alone, Swaraj produced over 1.2 lakh tractors in India. Swaraj achieved the first 5 lakh milestone after 28 years since its inception in 2002, while the second 5 lakh figure was completed over the next 11 years in 2013. The last 5 lakh units that competed the 15 lakh units milestone was achieved in just 5 years, cementing the fact that Swaraj has been one of the fastest growing brands in the domestic tractor market over the past few years.

Talking about the milestone, Harish Chavan CEO, Swaraj Division said, "We are thankful to all our stakeholders for their unconditional support toward the growth of this brand. Swaraj has constantly achieved manufacturing excellence which reflects our commitment and spirit of accepting no limits. This achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for us in times to come".

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Alturas G4

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Marazzo

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Thar

KUV100 NXT

Bolero

TUV300

Bolero Camper

Supro

e-Verito

Xylo

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

e2oPlus

Verito

Verito Vibe

0 Comments

The 15th lakh Swaraj Tractor to be rolled out from the production line was the Swaraj 735FE, one of the company's highest selling models. The company currently manufactures tractors in the range of 15HP to 65HP and provides comprehensive farming solutions for the Indian market. As of now, Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors has three manufacturing units, including a foundry and an R&D centre, all located in Punjab.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza
Tata Nexon
Tata
Nexon
TAGS :
Mahindra Tractors Swaraj Tractors Tractors Mahindra

Latest News

Elon Musk Loses $1 Billion In Two Minutes As Tesla Shares Tumble
Elon Musk Loses $1 Billion In Two Minutes As Tesla Shares Tumble
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019
BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019
Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating
Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating
Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled
Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled
Revolt Motors To Launch India's First A.I Enabled Motorcycle In June 2019
Revolt Motors To Launch India's First A.I Enabled Motorcycle In June 2019
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Retires; Rodrigues & Mena Finish 2nd & 3rd Overall After Stage 3
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Retires; Rodrigues & Mena Finish 2nd & 3rd Overall After Stage 3
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Renault's Kwid-Based 7-Seater To Be Called Triber; Launch This Year
Renault's Kwid-Based 7-Seater To Be Called Triber; Launch This Year
Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19
Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Jeep Compass Sport Plus Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Jeep Compass Sport Plus Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased
Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased
Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme
Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 17.06 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.86 - 10.99 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.32 - 8.98 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.19 - 10.86 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities