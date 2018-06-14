Mahindra's SsangYong Rexton-Based Full-Size SUV Spotted Testing Again

The Rexton will be rebadged in India with Mahindra branding and will evidently get a new name as well

Images of Mahindra's upcoming full-size SUV, based on the SsangYong Rexton, have recently surfaced online and this time around we get to see the car in a new silver exterior colour. Essentially, it will be the same G4 SsangYong Rexton that will be just rebadged in India with Mahindra branding and evidently a new name as well. Mahindra hasn't revealed the new brand name for the SUV yet, but we expect will be announced closer to the launch, which is likely to happen during this festive season. Upon launch, the Mahindra Rexton SUV will go up against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, and even the Skoda Kodiaq.

Visually, the model that you see in these images is the original Ssangyong-branded version and not the Mahindra branded one that we saw at the Auto Expo, early this year in February. Having said that, apart from some visual updates, underneath, the SUV will remain unchanged. On the features front, the SUV will come with LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, and a large muscular grille with LED foglamps and beefy plastic cladding with chrome accents. In fact, even the alloy wheels appear to be the same ones that we saw on model showcased at the Auto Expo and so are the taillamps. The rear comes with a set of horizontal LED taillamps, roof-mounted spoiler with integrated stop lights, and a beefy rear bumper with plastic cladding and chrome elements.

Mahindra Rexton will come with some exterior updates and new Mahindra badging

While the cabin is not visible in the new spy footage, we know that the Rexton, which is set to become Mahindra's flagship model, will get premium quality interior, with soft-touch plastics and a premium cognac brown leather used all around the cabin. On the features front, the Rexton will come with an electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, GPS and navigation and more. Safety features in the new Rexton will include ABS with EBD, 9 airbags, electric parking brake and much more.

Under the hood, the SUV will come with that same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that is offered with the SsangYong Rexton. The engine is capable of churning out about 178 bhp and develops 420 Nm of peak torque, which will be mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. For the Indian market, Mahindra could introduce a 6-speed manual gearbox as well but, we can only confirm that when the SUV is launched. Globally, SsangYong also offers a 2-litre petrol engine that makes around 222 bhp, but we won't be getting that engine in India.

Images Courtesy: Rushlane

