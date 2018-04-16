New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra's S201 Compact SUV Spotted With Production-Ready Parts

Mahindra's upcoming compact SUV, codenamed S201, comes with new production-ready body panels, taillamps, ORVMs and alloy wheels. The SUV will be launched later this year.

View Photos
The Mahindra S201 is the automaker's new compact SUV based on the SsangYong Tivoli

Highlights

  • The Mahindra S201 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli's X100 platform
  • The Tivoli-based S201 will not be a sub-4 metre SUV
  • The S201 is expected to be launched in India later this year

A near-production prototype of Mahindra's SsangYong Tivoli-based compact SUV was recently spotted testing in India. Codenamed S201, the compact SUV has been under development for a while now and the several production-ready parts that we see in these images indicate that the SUV might soon be ready for a 2018 launch. We have already told you that the Mahindra S201 will not be a sub-4 metre SUV, which means it will rival the likes of the Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta.

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

While the SUV is still heavily covered in camouflage, we see that the test mule is wearing production-ready body panels, taillamps, ORVMs and alloy wheels. Unlike the boxy taillamps that we saw on some of the earlier spy images, which were similar to the Tivoli's taillamp, the production version of the S201 will come with sleeker horizontal units which will also use LED lights. Furthermore, now the SUV comes with a new set of black alloy wheels and roof-mounted spoiler with integrated LED brake lights.

Based on some of the earlier spy images, we know that the front section will resemble the Tivoli. However, similar to the rear portion, the front will also come with some heavy styling upgrades to differentiate it from its South Korean counterpart. We expect to see new projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, wide chrome grille, and a muscular front bumper among others. The cabin design is still unknown, but we expect the SUV to come with premium quality interior and smart features.

Under the hood, we expect the new Mahindra S201 to come with the existing 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Having said that, Mahindra could surprise us with the new 1.6-litre diesel engine, and the new 1.5-litre petrol motor, which have been under development, although, we aren't keeping our hopes high. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual and possibly an AMT unit.

Image Courtesy: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10.53 - 18.86 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.06 - 8.34 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.31 - 7.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities