Mahindra's New Subcompact SUV To Be Called XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is the automaker's new subcompact SUV based on the SsangYong Tivoli

Mahindra XUV300 will be the name of the company's all-new subcompact SUV. Known as the S201 so far, the new XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli's X100 platform and will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Ford EcoSport. The new Mahindra XUV300 will be the third sub-4 metre SUV from the home-grown utility vehicle manufacturer, after the TUV300 and the lesser popular NuvoSport, and this new one will be positioned above both the SUVs. As for the launch, the new Mahindra XUV300 is slated to go on sale in India in early February 2019.

Like the bigger Mahindra XUV500, the company has carried over the Cheetah-inspired styling for the new XUV300. So, up front, the new subcompact SUV comes large boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps on either end. The SUV also gets large headlamps with extensions that connect to the foglamps creating the tear-duct design.

Mahindra XUV300 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED taillamps and more

The SUV also gets some bold character lines along the profile with black cladding, short overhangs and larger 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end, on the other hand, comes with brand new LED taillamps, roof-mounted spoiler with brake lights and a beefy rear bumper with sliver skidplate. Mahindra will also be offering a sunroof with the SUV and roof rails.

Mahindra XUV300 will also come with a sunroof

The cabin too takes a lot of inspiration from the XUV500, but the styling is unique, with a dual tone light beige and black treatment. The well-equipped dashboard features a touchscreen infotainment system, possibly equipped with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. On either side we have large air-con vents with chrome bezels for the ones in the corners, and a new steering wheel as well with mounted controls. The new XUV300 will also be feature-rich with leather interior, automatic climate control, 7 airbags, rear parking camera and sensors and much more.

Mahindra XUV300 will get a well-appointed cabin with 7 airbags on the top-end model

Mahindra will be offering the new SUV300 in both petrol and diesel engine options. This could include the 1.5-litre diesel unit that is likely to make around 120 bhp, and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and as of now, Mahindra will not offer an automatic option.

