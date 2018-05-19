Mahindra's Flagship SUV, Rexton, Spied In India

We had already told you about Mahindra testing a luxury SUV in India. Now there's more evidence suggesting that the company is continuing to put the luxury SUV through its paces. Globally, sold under the SsangYong brand, the SUV will be re-badged in India as a Mahindra product and the company has also claimed that it will come with an all-new brand name in place of Rexton. The SUV is expected to go on sale in India before the end of this fiscal year, but it's likely that it will come sooner; more specifically during the festive season.

(The Mahindra Rexton could be launched in India this festive season) (The Mahindra Rexton could be launched in India this festive season)

Also Read: Mahindra's Upcoming Luxury SUV Spied Testing In India

The car was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. It came with an imposing grille with vertical chrome slats, the test mule was seen with a sleeker grille like the SsangYong Rexton with a single chrome borderline at the top and dark horizontal slats at the centre. The rest of the exterior elements remain unchanged with large LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, and a large muscular grille with LED foglamps and beefy plastic cladding with chrome accents. In fact, even the alloy wheels appear to be the same ones that we saw on model showcased at the Auto Expo and so are the taillamps.

(Mahindra Rexton spied earlier in India as well) (Mahindra Rexton spied earlier in India as well)

Mahindra's flagship model, will come with premium quality interior, with soft-touch plastics and a premium cognac brown leather used all around the cabin. On the features front, the Rexton will come with an electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, GPS and navigation and more. Safety features in the new Rexton will include ABS with EBD, 9 airbags, electric parking brake and much more.

The Rexton will be powered by 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that churns out about 178 bhp and develop 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Globally, SsangYong also offers a 2-litre petrol engine that makes around 222 bhp, but we won't be getting that engine in India. It will take on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and even the Skoda Kodiaq.

Pic courtesy - team-bhp

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.