Mahindra's Electric Vehicles Now Available On Uber In Hyderabad

The company flagged off a mix of Mahindra EVs in the city. Mahindra had already announced its collaboration with Uber

Mahesh Babu, CEO - Mahindra Electric flagged off the EV fleet in Hyderabad

Mahindra announced the deployment of its electric vehicles on Uber, to provide zero emission connectivity in Hyderabad. The company flagged off a mix of Mahindra EVs in the city. Mahindra had already announced its collaboration with Uber, to explore the deployment of electric vehicles on its platform in several cities across India. To begin with, the companies will deploy 50 Mahindra EVs in Hyderabad and scale up over a period of time. Mahindra's electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan.

Mahindra is working closely with public and private players who have initially set-up over 30 common use charging points across multiple locations in the city and this will certainly help in adoption of electric mobility in the area of public transport.

Mahindra's electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan.

Mahesh Babu, CEO - Mahindra Electric said, "Our collaboration with Uber is aimed at accelerating the large scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms, thereby driving a positive change in daily commute. Today while thanking the Telangana Government for its support, we are excited to embark on this journey to make shared EV commute eco-friendly and transform the way people in Hyderabad commute. Going forward we plan to further deploy our vehicles across multiple cities on the Uber platform."

As part of this collaboration, both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities. The joint deployment of electric vehicles will further reinforce the strong relationship between Mahindra and Uber.

Through this collaboration with Mahindra, driver partners on the Uber app can avail of a package which will include Mahindra electric vehicles at competitive prices, financing and insurance premiums as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates. Mahindra will also support with driver education and training related to various aspects of electric vehicles.



Mahindra's Electric Vehicles Now Available On Uber In Hyderabad
