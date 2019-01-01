New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra's December 2018 Sales Grow Marginally By 1 Per Cent

The Utility Vehicle segment alone saw a dip in sales with 13891 cars being sold in December 2018 compared to 14514 units in the same period last year, thus showing a huge dip in sales of nearly 4 per cent.

Mahindra showed strong growth in the export market

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for December 2018 which stood at 39,755 vehicles, compared to 39,200 vehicles during December 2017, thus showing a sales growth of 1 per cent. The company's domestic sales touched 36,690 vehicles during December 2018, as against 36,979 vehicles in December 2017.

But it was the export market which showed a strong growth with the company selling 3065 units to export markets compared to 2221 units in the same period last year thus witnessing a growth of nearly 38 per cent. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 15,091 vehicles in December 2018, as against 15,543 vehicles in December 2017 showing a dip in sales of nearly 3 per cent.

Mahindra launched the Marazzo in India this year 

In fact the Utility Vehicle segment alone saw a dip in sales with 13891 cars being sold in December 2018 compared to 14514 units in the same period last year, thus showing a huge dip in sales of nearly 4 per cent.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In February 2019

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 16,906 vehicles in December 2018, as against 17,542 vehicles in December 2017. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 824 vehicles for the month. 

The Alturas G4 too was one of the launches from the company this year 

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy to have ended the first nine months of the year on a positive growth of 13%, and are particularly buoyed by our ongoing strong performance in Exports. However in domestic market, challenges relating to tight liquidity and low buying sentiment continue the de-growth for December. We hope to see good performance  in Q4, owing to the anticipated rural demand because of the harvesting season and the launch of our new XUV300  in February 2019”.
 

