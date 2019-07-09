Mahindra's Chakan, Zaheerabad, And Haridwar Plants Reach The 1 Million Production Milestone

Mahindra today announced that three of its manufacturing plants in India, located in Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar, have each rolled out their 1 millionth vehicle respectively. With this new production milestone, all three Mahindra manufacturing facilities have now joined the 1 million club along with the company's Nashik and Kandivali plants. While the one-millionth vehicle to be rolled out of the company's Chakan facility was the Mahindra XUV500, the milestone models to be rolled out of the other two facilities haven't been revealed.

Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The state-of-the-art facilities and lean manufacturing processes at Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar played pivotal roles in achieving this production milestone within our planned timelines. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for all our plants in the future".

Mahindra currently offers a wide range of products ranging from the KUV300 to the full-size premium SUV, the Alturas G4 in the passenger vehicle space. It also offers a range of commercial vehicles (3 wheelers / light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles), and electric vehicles.

Speaking on this milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "This achievement is a significant moment in Mahindra's automotive journey. It tangibly demonstrates our spirit of accepting no limits and the relentless effort put in by each of our people across the three manufacturing facilities. We are committed to the Make-in-India initiative and this millionth vehicle roll-out across three different facilities is a fine example of our manufacturing excellence and operational efficiency."

Mahindra's Haridwar plant in Uttarakhand currently manufactures the Mahindra Scorpio and the Bolero, along with the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) Mahindra Alfa. The Zaheerabad plant in Telangana, on the other hand, currently produces tractors and a range of other SCVs like - Bolero Camper, Tourister, Alfa Auto Rickshaw, Jeeto, Comfio, and Jayo. As for the Chakan plant, Mahindra makes the XUV500, TUV300, KUV100, Alturas G4, and Marazzo, along with SCVs, like Maxximo, Supro, and Scorpio Pick-up.

