Mahindra's Chakan, Zaheerabad, And Haridwar Plants Reach The 1 Million Production Milestone

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector & Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing at the Chakan roll out.

Highlights

  • The XUV500 was the 1 millionth vehicle to roll out of the Chakan plant.
  • The Scorpio and Bolero are manufactured at Mahindra's Haridwar plant.
  • All three production facilities have joined the 1 million milestone club.

Mahindra today announced that three of its manufacturing plants in India, located in Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar, have each rolled out their 1 millionth vehicle respectively. With this new production milestone, all three Mahindra manufacturing facilities have now joined the 1 million club along with the company's Nashik and Kandivali plants. While the one-millionth vehicle to be rolled out of the company's Chakan facility was the Mahindra XUV500, the milestone models to be rolled out of the other two facilities haven't been revealed.

Also Read: Mahindra Rolls Out 1,00,000th Jeeto Load Mini Truck In India

Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The state-of-the-art facilities and lean manufacturing processes at Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar played pivotal roles in achieving this production milestone within our planned timelines. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for all our plants in the future".

Mahindra currently offers a wide range of products ranging from the KUV300 to the full-size premium SUV, the Alturas G4 in the passenger vehicle space. It also offers a range of commercial vehicles (3 wheelers / light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles), and electric vehicles.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Testing

l6nlvjb The Scorpio is manufactured at Mahindra's Haridwar plant.

Speaking on this milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "This achievement is a significant moment in Mahindra's automotive journey. It tangibly demonstrates our spirit of accepting no limits and the relentless effort put in by each of our people across the three manufacturing facilities. We are committed to the Make-in-India initiative and this millionth vehicle roll-out across three different facilities is a fine example of our manufacturing excellence and operational efficiency."

0 Comments

Mahindra's Haridwar plant in Uttarakhand currently manufactures the Mahindra Scorpio and the Bolero, along with the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) Mahindra Alfa. The Zaheerabad plant in Telangana, on the other hand, currently produces tractors and a range of other SCVs like - Bolero Camper, Tourister, Alfa Auto Rickshaw, Jeeto, Comfio, and Jayo. As for the Chakan plant, Mahindra makes the XUV500, TUV300, KUV100, Alturas G4, and Marazzo, along with SCVs, like Maxximo, Supro, and Scorpio Pick-up.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

