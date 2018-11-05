Mahindra Y400 SUV To Be Christened Alturas; Launch In November

The Mahindra Alturas (Y400) is one of the largest SUVs to come from the automaker ever

Mahindra Alturas will be the official name of the UV maker's upcoming full-size SUV, codenamed Y400. Essentially a Mahindra branded version of the SsangYong G4 Rexton, sources in the know have confirmed that the SUV will be called Alturas in India. While the company has previously announced to launch the Alturas on November 19, however, industry reports say that the SUV will be launched on November 24. The SUV was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo with the Mahindra badging and few other cosmetic updates.

The Mahindra Alturas (Y400) will be one of the largest SUVs to come from the automaker ever and the company has confirmed that the SUV will be offered exclusively via the separate high-end zones designed within the company's existing showrooms. These zones are being called as 'World of SUVs' and will include a more premium dealership experience for the customer for both sales and service. In fact, the company is positioning the SUV as a high-end, full-sized SUV that offers luxury and exclusivity.

Visually, the upcoming Alturas will be largely similar to the SsangYong G4 Rexton

Visually, the upcoming Alturas will be largely similar to the SsangYong G4 Rexton, but will features a new Mahindra-style front grille brand logo logo at the centre. It will also be loaded with a bunch of smart and premium features like - LED headlamps and taillights, alloy wheels, larger alloy wheels, sunroof and more. Similar to other Mahindra SUVs, the Alturas will also come with an abundance of chrome all over.

As for the cabin, the SUV is expected to come with soft-touch materials all around for a plush feel, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and more. The Mahindra Y400 is likely to come equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electric parking brake and more.

Powering the new Mahindra Alturas will be a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 183 bhp. A petrol engine although available on the Rexton internationally is unlikely to be offered on the India-spec version at the time of launch. The SUV will be built at the automaker's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

