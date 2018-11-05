New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Y400 SUV To Be Christened Alturas; Launch In November

Sources in the know have told us that the new Mahindra full-size premium SUV, codenamed Y400, will be named Alturas in India. The SUV will be launched later this month.

View Photos
The Mahindra Alturas (Y400) is one of the largest SUVs to come from the automaker ever

Mahindra Alturas will be the official name of the UV maker's upcoming full-size SUV, codenamed Y400. Essentially a Mahindra branded version of the SsangYong G4 Rexton, sources in the know have confirmed that the SUV will be called Alturas in India. While the company has previously announced to launch the Alturas on November 19, however, industry reports say that the SUV will be launched on November 24. The SUV was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo with the Mahindra badging and few other cosmetic updates.

Mahindra Y400

₹ 20 - 25 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Nov 2018

Also Read: New SsangYong Rexton Review: Mahindra's Next Big SUV For India

The Mahindra Alturas (Y400) will be one of the largest SUVs to come from the automaker ever and the company has confirmed that the SUV will be offered exclusively via the separate high-end zones designed within the company's existing showrooms. These zones are being called as 'World of SUVs' and will include a more premium dealership experience for the customer for both sales and service. In fact, the company is positioning the SUV as a high-end, full-sized SUV that offers luxury and exclusivity.

new ssangyong rexton

Visually, the upcoming Alturas will be largely similar to the SsangYong G4 Rexton

Also Read: SsangYong Rexton-Based Mahindra SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

Visually, the upcoming Alturas will be largely similar to the SsangYong G4 Rexton, but will features a new Mahindra-style front grille brand logo logo at the centre. It will also be loaded with a bunch of smart and premium features like - LED headlamps and taillights, alloy wheels, larger alloy wheels, sunroof and more. Similar to other Mahindra SUVs, the Alturas will also come with an abundance of chrome all over.

Also Read: Mahindra's SsangYong Rexton Based SUV Spotted Testing

As for the cabin, the SUV is expected to come with soft-touch materials all around for a plush feel, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and more. The Mahindra Y400 is likely to come equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electric parking brake and more.

0 Comments

Powering the new Mahindra Alturas will be a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 183 bhp. A petrol engine although available on the Rexton internationally is unlikely to be offered on the India-spec version at the time of launch. The SUV will be built at the automaker's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mahindra Alturas Mahindra Y400 Mahindra Rexton SsangYong Rexton

Latest News

Ather Energy Announces New Subscription Plans For Electric Scooters
Ather Energy Announces New Subscription Plans For Electric Scooters
Mahindra Y400 SUV To Be Christened Alturas; Launch In November
Mahindra Y400 SUV To Be Christened Alturas; Launch In November
Ducati Diavel 1260, Diavel 1260 S Announced
Ducati Diavel 1260, Diavel 1260 S Announced
Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Ford India Turns Profitable After Nine Years
Ford India Turns Profitable After Nine Years
Tata Motors May Sell Its Design Division To TCS
Tata Motors May Sell Its Design Division To TCS
McLaren Senna GTR Confirmed For Production
McLaren Senna GTR Confirmed For Production
MotoGP: Rossi Crashes In The Lead As Marquez Takes Win At Malaysian GP
MotoGP: Rossi Crashes In The Lead As Marquez Takes Win At Malaysian GP
Diwali 2018: Honda Car Offers Benefits This Festive Season
Diwali 2018: Honda Car Offers Benefits This Festive Season
Elon Musk Hints At 'Partial Presence' Of Tesla In India By 2019
Elon Musk Hints At 'Partial Presence' Of Tesla In India By 2019
Buyers Look At Fuel Economy And Performance In Cars: Study
Buyers Look At Fuel Economy And Performance In Cars: Study
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin
Electric Car Demand Fueling Rise In Child Labour In DR Congo: Campaigners
Electric Car Demand Fueling Rise In Child Labour In DR Congo: Campaigners
Jaguar Land Rover Looks To Combat Motion Sickness In Future Models
Jaguar Land Rover Looks To Combat Motion Sickness In Future Models
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ford India Turns Profitable After Nine Years
Ford India Turns Profitable After Nine Years
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Motors May Sell Its Design Division To TCS
Tata Motors May Sell Its Design Division To TCS
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities